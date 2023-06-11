LSU fans show up early at Alex Box for Sunday's game despite yesterday's delays

BATON ROUGE - Despite multiple delays postponing Saturday's game for seven hours, many Tiger fans were back at the Box on Sunday for what could be the series finale.

"We've had double headers where we're out here till 12, 1, 2 o'clock in the morning. I mean prick me, I'm purple and gold in my blood. I will be here sunup to sundown, 24 hours, whatever needs to be to watch those boys play," LSU fan Renee Beard

"And I'll be right there with her," her mother, Rose Beard, said.

The game was originally set for 2:06 p.m. The Tigers didn't take to the field until 9 p.m.

"Whenever we started at nine o'clock we were like night game atmosphere. Yeah, it's late and we're going to finish late but we don't care, we're getting rowdy and excited for our diamond boys," LSU Junior Keagan Simon said.

With that kind of time, Tiger fans can do a lot of damage to a tailgate.

"There were a couple beer runs and ice runs," LSU fan Stephen McGee said.

Fans never mind sticking around for a good time either, spending their Saturday with family and friends at the Box.

"Well we all had a couple beverages of choice, it's just a bunch of good friends together having a good time," tailgater Lonnie Deslatte said.

Some say it was the perfect Saturday in south Louisiana.

"We just enjoyed each other's company you know? Her being 88 years old I enjoy every precious moment I have with her no matter what and she will not miss a baseball game," Renee Beard said.