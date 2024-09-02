LSU fans share excitement at the start of football season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football fans shared their excitement for the team's first game against USC in Las Vegas and what they hope to see this season.

LSU'S fanbase is seen as one of the most unique in college football — with some describing themselves as 'the best ever.'

"You're not going to get this anywhere else, everyone else are imitators," Ryan Hebert said.

Tiger fans shared what makes the LSU fanbase unique: the atmosphere and energy fans bring to Tiger Stadium is like no other.

"Everything changes around Baton Rouge. It's just all about football," Hebert said.

"Just how loud they are, especially at Death Valley at night," Kareem Qaradeh said.

Overall, fans want to see LSU make it to the playoffs and win another national championship. With the season just heating up, fans told WBRZ that their main concern is the defense.

"I think we're going to be okay, I think we're going to be good. I trust in Brian Kelley and I trust Garrett Nussmeier," Connor Barney said.