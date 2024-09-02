77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU fans share excitement at the start of football season

4 hours 25 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2024 Sep 1, 2024 September 01, 2024 8:13 PM September 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Gabby Davis

BATON ROUGE - LSU football fans shared their excitement for the team's first game against USC in Las Vegas and what they hope to see this season. 

LSU'S fanbase is seen as one of the most unique in college football — with some describing themselves as 'the best ever.'

"You're not going to get this anywhere else, everyone else are imitators," Ryan Hebert said.

 Tiger fans shared what makes the LSU fanbase unique: the atmosphere and energy fans bring to Tiger Stadium is like no other. 

"Everything changes around Baton Rouge. It's just all about football," Hebert said.

"Just how loud they are, especially at Death Valley at night," Kareem Qaradeh said.

Overall, fans want to see LSU make it to the playoffs and win another national championship. With the season just heating up, fans told WBRZ that their main concern is the defense.

Trending News

"I think we're going to be okay, I think we're going to be good. I trust in Brian Kelley and I trust Garrett Nussmeier," Connor Barney said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days