LSU fans say it's too hot during the day for games

BATON ROUGE — After a scorcher in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon, many LSU fans are calling for all games in Death Valley in September to be played at night.

"Oh, it would be a lot more enjoyable to have it in the evening time rather than right in the middle of the afternoon. It was brutally hot outside," said LSU fan Ryan Erickson.

First responders dealt with dozens of calls for heat exhaustion throughout the game. Several fans camped out near the concession stands, in bathrooms and under the stands trying to escape the heat. UCLA fan Frank Rehhaut is from Los Angeles and said the heat was unbearable.

"Games at 2:30 probably shouldn't be played. The stadium emptied out at half-time. It was very apparent. It was shocking to us that it emptied out but it was the heat," Rehhaut said.

Other SEC rival fans took to social media, criticizing Tiger fans — saying they also had games Saturday afternoon in the same heat.

Rehhaut said that even though the stadium was emptied at halftime, the score result speaks for itself.

"Well LSU won so they can handle the heat. I will tell you being there it was an atmosphere like no other and being around the school, being part of the tailgate I think that LSU can handle it better than the rest of you SEC schools," said Rehhaut.