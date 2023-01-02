Latest Weather Blog
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The Shed on Burbank was a sense of pride after LSU's big win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.
Fans were relieved the Tigers were able to close out the season with a win.
“It was a shocker. I wasn't expecting that, I don't think anyone was. They came to play today and they brought Purdue behind the barn,” LSU fan Cliff Settoon said.
“We needed a good game after the last two games we played. Again, it gives us a lot of momentum going into next year and I think it’s probably the best game we played all year,” Frank Marcello said.
Another topic of conversation was Louisiana fan favorite, Drew Brees, helping coach Purdue.
“We love Drew, I have a man crush on him. Drew, I love you. But he’s Tiger bait today baby! Tiger bait,” Settoon said.
