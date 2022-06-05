LSU fans excited by upward trending baseball team

BATON ROUGE- Even with Sunday night's loss, LSU baseball has been playing really well as of late and Tiger fans are loving it.

But it has not come without stressful moments. The last two nights the Tigers have had two epic comebacks, one of them was a walk off against Mississippi Southern. Clark Gautreaux is an LSU fan and he loves the the bats can catch fire at any moment.

"The last two nights, it has been incredible comebacks. This lineup can hit you from anywhere," Gautreaux said.

Two nights ago, against Kennesaw State, the Tigers faced a huge deficit. LSU super fans, Chip Simon and Chiqui Alverez, thought was too much.

It wasn't until later when Alvarez realized the Tigers came all the way back.

"A half an hour later I saw the score, 11-10, so I decided to start watching again," Alvarez said.

And what makes Gautreaux the most excited is that LSU may have a chance to host the Super Regional at the Box.

"I hate to pull for Ole Miss, but if they can sneak out of that Miami Regional and give us a home series at the Box, I would love it," Gautreaux said.

Fans are hoping the tigers can make it back to the College World Series for the first time since 2017.