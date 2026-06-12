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Residents in Livingston experiencing outage due to fallen tree along Ohio Street

1 hour 59 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 6:40 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Residents near Ohio Street in Livingston may experience an outage as a tree has fallen onto power lines, according to the Livingston Police Department. 

According to officers, a tree fell onto the power lines on Ohio Street between Bloss Avenue and South Magnolia Street, with several power outages reported and confirmed. 

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The department said officers are currently on the scene, and Entergy has been notified. 

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