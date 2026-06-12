Residents in Livingston experiencing outage due to fallen tree along Ohio Street

LIVINGSTON — Residents near Ohio Street in Livingston may experience an outage as a tree has fallen onto power lines, according to the Livingston Police Department.

According to officers, a tree fell onto the power lines on Ohio Street between Bloss Avenue and South Magnolia Street, with several power outages reported and confirmed.

The department said officers are currently on the scene, and Entergy has been notified.