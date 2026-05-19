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LSU fan rescues drowning Milwaukee fan
MILWAUKEE - A lot of LSU fans would probably rather forget about Saturday's game against Wisconsin, but one Milwaukee man will never forget what a quick thinking Tiger fan did for him after the game.
According to WISN, Louisiana National Guard Col. John Dunlap, his wife Jill and friend Ron were having a drink at Rock Bottom Brewery in Milwaukee when he noticed a Wisconsin man trying to tie his boat had slipped into the river. Dunlap said the man fell right next to the dock and looked to be in distress.
"He was pretty out of breath and I think kind of stunned, he had an injury to his arm, he was bleeding," Dunlap said.
Dunlap said the man was being sucked under the dock from the current, making it difficult to rescue him out of the water. Dunlap's friend Ron then fashioned a rope and used it to help pull him out.
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Dunlap's wife Jill said that it was nice to see something positive come out of their trip.
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