LSU falls in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Ole Miss. See where the Tigers landed

BATON ROUGE — LSU football fell far in the Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

The Tigers and Rebels swapped rankings, as LSU fell to No. 13 and Ole Miss replaced them at No. 4 following the 24-19 defeat.

LSU has the week off and will not play on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11.