LSU executive vice president and chief administrative officer Kim Lewis resigns

3 hours 3 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 8:23 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh, Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Kim Lewis resigned from her position Wednesday, according to sources close to LSU.

Her departure follows that of Winston Decuir, the university's top attorney, who quit in January.

Lewis had served in her roles since February 2022. It is unclear why she resigned. WBRZ has reached out to LSU regarding the resignation.

