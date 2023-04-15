LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships

BATON ROUGE - LSU has been in the spotlight of collegiate sports recently, excelling in multiple programs and keeping fans excited.

“Our sports program has made it worth it to be an LSU student. I wouldn’t want to be at any other university in the world right now,” LSU student Peyton Pipher said.

Saturday, LSU Gymnastics finished fourth in the NCAA finals just two weeks after Kim Mulkey and the Tigers helped claim the first basketball championship in program history.

“I think it’s great that the women’s teams are finally getting the recognition they deserve and it makes me very proud of my school,” LSU student Grace Guillot said.

“It's so encouraging, it feels super empowering to have the women’s teams winning. I love that it’s not only just the men’s teams,” LSU student Audrey Bell said.

LSU has always been known for its athletics but has excelled recently in multiple programs, ranking in the top ten for five sports: baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, women’s golf and gymnastics.

The Tigers have won three championships across all sports in five years and show no signs of slowing down.

"It's remarkable, it's a standard man. The basketball program is trying to get back to championship status and we're going to get there but it's amazing to see our fellow colleagues and teams just being successful," LSU men's basketball special assistant to the head coach Tasmin Mitchell said.