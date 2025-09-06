Latest Weather Blog
LSU leads LA Tech 10-0 at halftime
BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 LSU Tigers have a 10-point lead after one half of action against the LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night.
On LSU's opening drive of their home opener, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw his first interception of the season when an underthrown pass intended for receiver Barion Brown was tipped and intercepted.
On the following offensive drive, LSU came up empty once again as placekicker Damian Ramos missed wide right on a 51-yard field goal attempt.
Late in the first quarter, a 48-yard run by receiver Zavion Thomas brought LSU into the LA Tech red zone, setting the Tigers up at the 12-yard line. Three plays later, Garrett Nussmeier connected with receiver Nic Anderson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, capping a 98-yard drive and giving LSU a 7-0 lead.
LSU's defense continued to hold the Bulldogs in check, and midway through the second quarter, Damian Ramos extended the Tigers' lead with a 23-yard field goal, making it 10-0.
Trending News
The second half of LSU and LA Tech can be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Zachary Fire captain, woman indicted for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Episcopal teacher placed on leave after rape indictment in Tennessee
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for alleged rapist
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Experts emphasize the importance of gun safety after toddler accidentally shot himself
Sports Video
-
LSU faces LA Tech in home opener on Saturday night
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 2: Night Battle in Norman, Oklahoma!
-
Zachary Broncos top Plaquemine Green Devils in season opener
-
Catholic football beats Destrehan
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: Brusly dominates Port Allen to...