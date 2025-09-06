LSU leads LA Tech 10-0 at halftime

BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 LSU Tigers have a 10-point lead after one half of action against the LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night.

On LSU's opening drive of their home opener, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw his first interception of the season when an underthrown pass intended for receiver Barion Brown was tipped and intercepted.

On the following offensive drive, LSU came up empty once again as placekicker Damian Ramos missed wide right on a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Late in the first quarter, a 48-yard run by receiver Zavion Thomas brought LSU into the LA Tech red zone, setting the Tigers up at the 12-yard line. Three plays later, Garrett Nussmeier connected with receiver Nic Anderson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, capping a 98-yard drive and giving LSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU's defense continued to hold the Bulldogs in check, and midway through the second quarter, Damian Ramos extended the Tigers' lead with a 23-yard field goal, making it 10-0.

The second half of LSU and LA Tech can be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.