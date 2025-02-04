LSU Engineering professor invents a new fix for the potholes in the road

BATON ROUGE- It may look like one of those 5th-grade science experiments, but it's actually part of a new invention being made right here in Baton Rouge.



LSU Mechanical Engineering professor, Doctor Guoqiang Li is working on an asphalt sealant that could be used to repair some of the declining roads around Baton Rouge.



“Our infrastructure is aging, and we do see problems like cracking and potholes,” said Li.



It’s a process that has been nine years in the making.

“You know probably most people complain and it just stops there. They don't think why is this happening, what is the reason?”



Li and his students are currently in phase two of the lab process and are working with the Transportation Department here in Louisiana, as well as Minnesota and Texas, and all of it is possible thanks in part to one million dollars in grants from the National Science Foundation.

“Trying to have similar behavior as the similar silicone rubber but at half or one-third of the price,” said Li

In addition to its durability, Li says the asphalt sealant is a more cost-effective way to improve the capital city's commute



“I hope one day, or someday, or I would say in the near future that our product will be used on street, road, highway or even your driveway,” said Li