LSU drops out of top 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll after win over Southeastern

4 hours 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 1:35 PM September 21, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — LSU football dropped a spot in the Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll after a win over Southeastern.

The Tigers fell from No. 3 to No. 4, as Miami jumped from No. 4 to No. 2. Penn State also fell from No. 2 to No. 3 as a result.

The drop for LSU comes after a 56-10 win over the Lions; however, Miami beat Florida 26-7 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Tigers also beat Florida the week before, 20-10. 

See the full rankings here.

In week four, LSU will travel to Oxford to play No. 13 Ole Miss, which is coming off of a 45-10 win over Tulane. 

