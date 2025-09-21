LSU drops out of top 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll after win over Southeastern

BATON ROUGE — LSU football dropped a spot in the Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll after a win over Southeastern.

The Tigers fell from No. 3 to No. 4, as Miami jumped from No. 4 to No. 2. Penn State also fell from No. 2 to No. 3 as a result.

The drop for LSU comes after a 56-10 win over the Lions; however, Miami beat Florida 26-7 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Tigers also beat Florida the week before, 20-10.

See the full rankings here.

In week four, LSU will travel to Oxford to play No. 13 Ole Miss, which is coming off of a 45-10 win over Tulane.