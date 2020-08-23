LSU closed Monday

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced its plan as the area braces for two weather threats: The campus will be closed Monday.

All classes and activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled, and all COVID-19 testing locations on campus will be closed.

This closure includes the University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.

Students enrolled in classes through the LSU Online program, as opposed to campus classes being taught remotely, should await further instruction from LSU Online and Continuing Education.