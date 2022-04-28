66°
LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Houston Texans
LAS VEGAS - Only one Tiger was selected in the first round of tonight's NFL draft, as cornerback Derek Stingley is selected by the Houston Texans as No. 3 overall.
Two years ago, it looked like Stingley was a lock for a top five pick after having six interceptions as a freshman, but in the last two seasons, the former Dunham Tiger struggled to stay on the field, only playing a combined 10 games.
There is no doubt that Stingley is extremely talented, and he showed that at his pro day, running a 4.37 40-yard dash and a 10-2 broad jump.
Stingley becomes the 49th Tiger selected in the first round and the first corner since Tre’Davious White back in 2017.
