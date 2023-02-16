59°
LSU cancels Thursday's softball game vs. Eastern Illinois amid stormy weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU has canceled tonight's softball game against Eastern Illinois amid stormy weather across the capital area.
LSU Softball said tomorrow's games against Ohio and Utah will move up one hour to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
??SCHEDULE ALERT??
Tonight’s game against Eastern Illinois has been canceled due to weather.
Tomorrow’s games at Tiger Park against Ohio and Utah will move up one hour to 4 pm and 6:30 pm, respectively. pic.twitter.com/05NFJ7WeqD— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 16, 2023
