LSU cancels Thursday's softball game vs. Eastern Illinois amid stormy weather

Thursday, February 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has canceled tonight's softball game against Eastern Illinois amid stormy weather across the capital area.

LSU Softball said tomorrow's games against Ohio and Utah will move up one hour to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

