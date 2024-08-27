87°
LSU Campus Mounds Preservation Project awarded over $200,000 from National Park Service

Tuesday, August 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Campus Mounds Preservation Project received over $200,000 in grant money from the National Parks Service, according to a release from the NPS.

The LSU Campus Mounds were believed to be constructed by Native Americans at least 6,000 years ago. The NPS granted a total of $220,871 to the preservation project.

The funds will be used to stop ongoing erosion, repair existing damage, and add denser, drought-resistant grass to stabilize the mounds' surface.

