LSU board to revise policy blocking Pete Maravich statue

Image: Michael Collelo via Flickr

BATON ROUGE - Tiger basketball legend "Pistol" Pete Maravich now qualifies for a statue on LSU's campus as the LSU Board of Supervisors has plans to revise its current policy regarding student-athlete monuments.

A statue commemorating an athlete who is widely considered one of the best basketball players of all time has not been possible for many years because Maravich left the university without acquiring the credits he needed to obtain his degree. This caveat directly violates one of the requirements put forth in the policy regarding student-athlete statues on campus, blocking a "Pistol Pete" simulacram from becoming a much desired reality.

The board's decision now clears the way for the effort, several years in the making and pushed forward by both Louisiana legislators and even former Governor Bobby Jindal through separate efforts.

Maravich has already made his mark on the campus in a different way as the 13,215-seat Pete Maravich Assembly Center was named in his honor shortly after his death from heart failure in 1988.