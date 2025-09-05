LSU Board of Supervisors agree to new 7-year contract with LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a new 7-year contract Friday morning that makes LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson the highest paid coach in college baseball.

The contract gives Johnson over $3 million per year, starting at $3.05 million and climbing to $3.65 million by the time it ends in 2032.

Johnson won two national championships in three years with the Tigers, winning one this past season and one in 2023.