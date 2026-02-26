70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU board meets Friday, will consider requiring standardized test scores from would-be students

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU's Board of Supervisors on Friday will consider whether the state's flagship university will require most incoming freshmen to submit standardized test scores starting in summer 2027.

The move comes five years after the Board of Supervisors said would-be students could apply without test scores. 

Under the proposal, students with a high school GPA below 3.5 would have to submit test scores. By summer 2028, all applicants would need to submit scores regardless of GPA.

LSU officials say they have found that students who applied without test scores had lower retention rates and GPAs. Students who applied without test scores had first-term GPAs that were 0.29 points lower on average.

Half of the schools in the SEC now require test scores for some or all students. LSU officials say the change will help the school align with other universities and support student success.

