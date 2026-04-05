LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson receives Key to the City, April 4th declared Flau'jae "Big 4" Johnson Day

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson was presented the Key to the City on Saturday by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

The City of Baton Rouge recognized Johnson for her contributions to both the university and the Baton Rouge community on and off the court.

Mayor-President Edwards also proclaimed April 4th as Flau'jae "Big 4" Johnson Day in hopes that it becomes a Baton Rouge tradition centered on celebration, community impact and giving.

Johnson finished her senior year at LSU with an appearance, alongside the rest of the Lady Tigers, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers ultimately lost against Duke during the game in Sacramento.

At LSU, Johnson had a career average of 14.6 points per game, as well as a field goal percentage of 46.7.