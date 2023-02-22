75°
LSU basketball snaps 14-game losing streak; beats Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE - FINALLY... The LSU basketball team snapped a 14-game losing streak, beating Vanderbilt in the PMAC.
The Tigers were led by KJ Williams who tied a season-high 35 points and nine rebounds. Williams had 23 points in the second half.
Guard Adam Miller added 16 points and five boards. This was the Tigers first win since December and the team now improves to 13-15, and 1-13 in the SEC.
LSU has three more regular season games left and they will travel to face Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday.
