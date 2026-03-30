LSU Basketball reunites with Will Wade, fans optimistic for comeback

BATON ROUGE – Will Wade is back at LSU, and fans made it clear today that they’ve been waiting for this moment. Despite his controversial dismissal four years ago over recruiting violations, Wade’s popularity among the Tiger faithful has remained strong.

Students, alumni, and fans packed the PMAC Thursday to welcome back the former men’s basketball coach, many hoping his return signals a fresh start for the program.

“Our time is now with LSU basketball,” Will Wade said. “I didn’t come here to reflect and talk about the past and any of that stuff. I came here to win, and we’re going to win immediately.”

Fans in attendance echoed that optimism, saying Wade has the experience and leadership to turn around a faltering program.

“After watching him all over the years, even when I was younger, I just know he’s an amazing coach as it is,” said fan Kyle Thibodeaux.

Students who never had the chance to see Wade coach in person also expressed excitement. “I was very sad to see him get fired right before I came to school here,” said Andrew Cromwell. “I’m excited to see us go back to the tournament, make a run, and compete in the SEC again.”

Others noted that the landscape of college athletics has changed with the introduction of NIL rules, which allow players to be compensated, something that wasn’t the case during Wade’s first tenure.

“When it happened, it was very sad, because we were successful. It just seemed like an unfortunate consequence. But now that it’s legal to pay players, hopefully there are no more FBI wiretaps,” said Cromwell.

Fans also noted that Wade is returning in a stronger position.

“He was held back. He was restricted. There was a barrier from him. But now, with NIL and all these things that are happening, he’s free. He can do whatever he wants,” said John Todd Thompson.

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure, many in attendance said the past doesn’t matter.

“Who really cares? I mean, we brought him back home, the haters are just gonna hate,” Thibodeaux added.

Some even compared the reunion to a relationship that was meant to be. “It’s more like you and your girlfriend are together, and then you split up and you get back together, and then you get married, it’s just a match made in heaven,” said Cade Neidhamer.

Wade’s new contract with LSU is a reported seven-year deal, paying $400,000 annually with supplemental compensation starting at $3.6 million and escalating to $4.1 million in 2031 — totaling roughly $31 million over the life of the agreement.

With the excitement from fans and the backing of the university, all eyes will be on Wade as he begins this new chapter with LSU men’s basketball.