LSU basketball loses to Ole Miss 82-69
OXFORD, Miss. - LSU basketball lost in the battle of the worst two teams in the SEC, as Ole Miss beat the Tigers in Oxford 82-69.
KJ Williams led the Tigers with another big night, having 29 points and five rebounds. Ole Miss shot the ball well from distance and had 16 points off of turnovers to separate themselves.
The Tigers also got dominated in the paint, on fast break points and bench points.
LSU now stands alone in last place in the SEC with a record of 2-14. The Tigers will come back home to face Missouri on Wednesday before finishing the regular season against Florida next Saturday.
