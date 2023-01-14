LSU basketball loses to No. 4 Alabama 106-66

TUSCALOOSA - LSU hoops took a hard loss on the road Saturday to the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide, losing 106-66.

The Tigers had a hard time scoring, with only KJ Williams and Cam Hayes putting up double-digit points. Both players ended the game with 10 points each.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller outpaced both leading scorers with 31 points.

LSU will take on No. 21 Auburn at the PMAC on Wednesday at 6 p.m.