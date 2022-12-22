LSU basketball fights off East Tennessee State behind double double from KJ Williams

Ledy by senior KJ Williams' 28 points, LSU held off an East Tennessee State second half rally to win, 72-68, Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are now 11-1 on the second and winners of eight home games this season and 12 consecutive wins dating back to last season. LSU opens Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. against Arkansas.

The Tigers led by as many as 14 in the second half only to see that lead quickly dwindle. East Tennessee State got to within two with just under a minute to play but Matt McMahon's group won their fourth straight game of 5 points or less.

KJ Williams had his first 20-10 game as a Tiger with 28 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. KJ hit 11-of-18 from the field, including three treys in 36 minutes.

Fountain finished with 11 points and eight boards wot go with two assists and one steal. Fountain hit 4-of-5 field goals and all three free throw attempts.