44°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their 12th straight game as Texas A&M came into Baton Rouge and snagged a 74-62 win.
The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, shooting 26% from the floor, and going 3 for 14 from deep.
But in the second half, the Tigers had some fight, winning the period 45-33. Adam Miller lead LSU with 18 points, and freshman Tyrell Ward added a career-high 15 points and 3 rebounds.
The Tigers are now 12-13 on the year and 1-11 in SEC. LSU will travel to face Georgia on Tuesday.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
-
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff...
-
Arrests made in Dior nightclub shooting
-
Sylvia's Valentine's collects heartfelt donations for BR Children's Advocacy Center
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success