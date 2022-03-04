60°
LSU baseball wins thriller over Oklahoma in Houston

Friday, March 04 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble
@lsubaseballl

The LSU Tiger offense continued to grind all game and eventually broke through for a thrilling opening game 5-4 win over Oklahoma at the Shriner's College Classic in Houston on Friday night.

Jordan Thompson ended the extra-inning affair in the eleventh inning with a walk-off solo home run to give the Tigers their first signature win of the Jay Johnson era.

The Tigers were playing from behind for the entire game, but managed to catch up in critical times of the game as Cade Doughty came up clutch two different times in the game finishing 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI.

LSU didn't play a flawless game by any stretch as the Tigers committed three errors and left seven baserunners on the bags.

The Tigers will face #1 ranked Texas on Saturday evening at 7pm. 

