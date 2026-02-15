Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball sweeps Milwaukee in game three run rule
BATON ROUGE - LSU lights up the scoreboard to sweep Milwaukee in opening weekend series. The Tigers won game three 21-7 in seven innings.
After starting pitcher William Schmidt gave up a home run in the first inning, the Tigers responded in the bottom of the second with three runs of their own.
It was a tied game at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning. Jake Brown lit the spark for the Tiger bats when he gave LSU the lead with a solo home run. From there, the Tigers went on to score five more runs in the third.
They racked up eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a Seth Dardar 3-run homer for a 17-6 lead.
As if the bats could not get any hotter, Brown comes back to the plate in the fifth inning and hits the first grand slam of the season for a 21-6 LSU lead.
William Schmidt finished the day with 4 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 runs and 3 walks allowed. He struck out 9 batters on 91 pitches.
Brown would lead all Tiger hitters going 3-of-4 with 6 RBI and two home runs.
LSU improves to 3-0 to start the season. They are back in action Monday at 6 p.m. taking on Kent State at Alex Box Stadium.
