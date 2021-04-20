63°
LSU baseball strong in mid-week win over ULM

The LSU Tiger baseball team used eight different pitchers and scored in four separate innings to down the visiting ULM Warhawks 5-0 on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Coach Paul Mainieri had said he wanted to use a number of pitchers to see who could help this beleaguered bullpen as the Tigers have surrendered late leads in a number of games this season.  Eight different Tiger pitchers combined to limit ULM to seven hits allowing no runs keeping 11 different Warhawk baserunners from reaching home.

LSU belted out 11 hits with centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo leading the attack at the plate with a 3 for 4 night, scoring two runs. 

The Tigers will head up to Oxford for a three game series against Ole Miss starting on Thursday evening.  

