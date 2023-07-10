LSU baseball stars Tre' Morgan, Gavin Dugas picked Monday in MLB Draft; 6 Tigers selected so far

Tre' Morgan and Gavin Dugas were the latest Tigers selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Morgan was selected 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays, and Dugas was picked at No. 165 later that same afternoon, joining No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews with the Washington Nationals.

Prior to Morgan's selection Monday, his teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went first and second overall in the draft, respectively. Rounding out the Tigers picked up in the draft so far, Ty Floyd and Grant Taylor were also selected with the 38th and 51st picks.