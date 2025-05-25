LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball will officially host an NCAA Baseball Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

On Sunday, the NCAA released the list of the 16 host sites for the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The top eight seeds will also host a Super Regional, but the seedings won't be released until the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 11 a.m.

The four-team, double-elimination regional will begin on Friday. The teams participating in the Baton Rouge Regional, along with game times and matchups will also be announced during the selection show. It will be televised on ESPN2.

LSU is playing host to an NCAA Regional for the 28th time and for the second time in the past three seasons.