LSU baseball run-ruled in historical loss to Northwestern St. late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger baseball team made history in the worst kind of way late Tuesday night with a seven-inning run-rule loss to Northwestern State 13-3 at Alex Box Stadium.

The ten-run differential was the first time that LSU has lost by run-rule to a non-conference opponent at home in Alex Box Stadium in program history.

The Tigers started the game in control with a first-pitch home run from Derek Curiel and LSU would lead 2-0 when a lengthy weather delay set in.

When play resumed in the third inning the visiting Demons would score six runs to take control of the game as LSU's relief pitching struggled to find the strike zone.

Four Demon hitters were hit by pitches and given free bases by LSU pitchers, four walks and three errors were all part of a number of errors that helped lead to the lop-sided final score.

LSU will host the Tennessee Vols in a top-ten showdown starting Friday night at the Box.