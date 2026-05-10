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LSU baseball run-ruled by Georgia, swept fourth time this season
ATHENS, Ga. - LSU baseball was run-ruled by Georgia in game three of their series 12-1 in seven innings. It was the first time the fifth ranked Bulldogs swept the Tigers in a three-game series.
LSU's only run came in the top of the third inning from an Omar Serna Jr. RBI single.
Georgia scored 12 runs on 14 hits. Tiger pitcher Casan Evans started the game on the mound for LSU. It was his first appearance since Apr. 17 against Texas A&M.
Evans finished the game only throwing 1.2 innings and allowed four runs on four hits, two walks and struck out three.
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LSU falls to 29-24 on the season and 9-18 in the SEC. The Tigers have three games left in the regular season. They are back home next week for a three-game series against Florida.
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