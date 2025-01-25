LSU Baseball preparing for their upcoming season, and defining what success means to them

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball season is less than a month away, and the Tigers are gearing up for what could be a special season.

This 2025 team is new and young, with only seven players on the roster that have starting experience.

However, there is a standard at LSU, and it's on full display in right field; championships.

Head coach Jay Johnson is entering his fourth season leading the program and he knows what the expectations are. Johnson is enforcing a winning mindset within his team

He explained what success meant for this team ahead of the season.

"I think you have to identify, I think you have a program, you know, and what are the standards in the program, and we've been very consistent with those, you know, since we've been here. You know, for example, you know, being very fundamentally sound, you know, and when you think about the ceiling that your team can reach, you know, it's often determined by close games. And close games are determined by fundamentals. And so, you know, doing those common things in baseball, you know, really uncommon way like that, will always be a staple, being highly competitive, you know, valuing winning, you know, and honoring what this has been about. You know, long before I was here, and will be about long after I'm after here," Johnson said.

The Tigers enter the season as the No. 3 team in the country according to D1 Baseball's preseason poll.

They start their season at 2 p.m. on February 14 when they host Purdue Fort Wayne at Alex Box Stadium.