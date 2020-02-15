Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball opens season with 8-1 win over Indiana
BATON ROUGE- Home runs from Cade Doughty and Saul Garza led LSU Baseball to their first win of the season on Friday night.
A 8-1 victory that puts the Tigers at 1-0 on the year.
Starting pitcher Cole Henry got the start for LSU and looked good in his 4 innings of work. He allowed only 3 hits and had 8 strikeouts.
In the bottom of the first, Cade Doughty took at advantage of his first collegiate at bat. He hit two-run homer to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
You can pucker up and kiss that baby goodbye??— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 15, 2020
??: https://t.co/iphI1GdUSj pic.twitter.com/mZP7E3ziW2
The bats continued to pop in the 3rd inning as Saul Garza came to the plate with two runners on. He would pop up a ball deep into the night sky. When it came down, it landed just beyond the left field bleachers.
Pucker up and kiss that baby goodbye pt. 2!— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 15, 2020
??: https://t.co/iphI1GdUSj pic.twitter.com/Fpz6zch2II
Up next, LSU will finish up their series with Indiana with a double-header on Saturday. Game one will begin at 1pm. Game 2 will get going 60 minutes after the completion of game one.
