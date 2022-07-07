Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball hires Duke's Josh Jordan to fill out coaching staff
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has hired Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan to fill the final spot on his coaching staff.
Jordan will replace Dan Fitzgerald who left to become the head coach at Kansas last month. Jordan will work both in the recruiting role and with position players on defense and baserunning.
Source: LSU will hire Josh Jordan as its next recruiting coordinator to complete Jay Johnson's coaching staff.— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) July 7, 2022
Jordan, the 2018 Assistant Coach of the Year, has done excellent work at Duke, helping to build the Blue Devils into a consistent ACC contender.
Jordan has been at Duke for ten years and earned a reputation as keen talent evaluator and recruiter.
Chris Pollard is an incredible coach, but no doubt Josh Jordan is a chief architect of that @DukeBASE program as well. JJ also was in the mix for the Northwestern HC job this summer. https://t.co/7V9g4graTW— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 7, 2022
