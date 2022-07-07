87°
LSU baseball hires Duke's Josh Jordan to fill out coaching staff

Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has hired Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan to fill the final spot on his coaching staff.

Jordan will replace Dan Fitzgerald who left to become the head coach at Kansas last month. Jordan will work both in the recruiting role and with position players on defense and baserunning. 

Jordan has been at Duke for ten years and earned a reputation as keen talent evaluator and recruiter. 

