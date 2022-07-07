LSU baseball hires Duke's Josh Jordan to fill out coaching staff

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has hired Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan to fill the final spot on his coaching staff.

Jordan will replace Dan Fitzgerald who left to become the head coach at Kansas last month. Jordan will work both in the recruiting role and with position players on defense and baserunning.

Source: LSU will hire Josh Jordan as its next recruiting coordinator to complete Jay Johnson's coaching staff.



Jordan, the 2018 Assistant Coach of the Year, has done excellent work at Duke, helping to build the Blue Devils into a consistent ACC contender. — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) July 7, 2022

Jordan has been at Duke for ten years and earned a reputation as keen talent evaluator and recruiter.