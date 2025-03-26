LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson speaks ahead of home series against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson spoke to the media ahead of the Tigers' Thursday through Saturday series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

LSU is coming off a 17-4 victory over the ULL Ragin' Cajuns during the midweek, but will look to get back on track in conference play after dropping last weekend's series to the Texas Longhorns.

First pitch on Thursday between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7:00 p.m.