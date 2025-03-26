83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson speaks ahead of home series against Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson spoke to the media ahead of the Tigers' Thursday through Saturday series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
LSU is coming off a 17-4 victory over the ULL Ragin' Cajuns during the midweek, but will look to get back on track in conference play after dropping last weekend's series to the Texas Longhorns.
Trending News
First pitch on Thursday between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7:00 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four departments work to put out large house fire in Ascension Parish
-
2une In Previews: A big weekend for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre...
-
Berwick parents who let children drive golfcarts and ATVs will now be...
-
Man arrested after ramming into marked and unmarked unit during pursuit
-
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Sports Video
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...
-
LSU baseball dominates UL-Lafayette
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's