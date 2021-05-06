Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball gets much needed win at Auburn
The LSU Tiger baseball team scored four runs in the final two innings to take the 8-3 win in game one of their road series against Auburn.
LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but would see the homestanding Tigers come back and trim that lead to 4-3 before mounting that game securing rally.
LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux worked 6.1 strong innings out on the mound allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out eleven.
In a change of pace this season, the LSU bullpen held up their end of the bargain when Javon Coleman and Garrett Edwards combined for 2.2 innings of shutout ball giving up just two hits.
Trending News
The teams will meet in game two on Friday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. CT on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With Mother's Day business blooming flower shops are struggling to hire staff
-
Dr. William Tate becomes LSU's first Black university president
-
Bicycle shortage continues frustrating those in the industry
-
West Feliciana Parish leads the way in Louisiana vaccination efforts
-
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76