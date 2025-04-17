LSU baseball gets home weekend series against Alabama underway on Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - No. 8 LSU baseball is back in town after consecutive series on the road. The Tigers' weekend series against the Alabama Crimson Tide begins Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU is 32-6 on the season with a 10-5 mark in conference play after picking up a midweek win over the McNeese State Cowboys on Tuesday. Last weekend, the Tigers dropped their first conference series this season after being swept on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

Despite last weekend's sweep, the Tigers’ bullpen allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings of work against Auburn, including a great outing from junior right-hander Zac Cowan, who pitched a season-high 4.2 scoreless innings on Sunday while allowing four hits and recording two strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide are 30-8 on the season, including an 8-7 record in the SEC. Alabama is coming off a 2-1 series loss to Mississippi State last weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU, 202-181-3, but the Tigers have won 14 of the last 17 SEC regular-season series versus the Crimson Tide. Last season, Alabama grabbed a 2-1 series victory over LSU in Tuscaloosa.

First pitch for game 1 of the series is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will air on ESPNU. On Friday and Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.