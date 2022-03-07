71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball falls to Baylor 9-6 in the final game at the Shriners Classic
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team goes 1 and 2 over the weekend at the Shriners Classic in Houston. The Tigers fall to Baylor 9 to 6 in game 3. LSU falls to 9 and 3 on the year.
On the mound the Tigers used 6 pitchers giving up 11 hits, and defensively the team had 5 errors. Jacob Berry would have the Tigers only homer in the 9th.
While it wasn't a clean weekend of baseball for LSU they will look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday against McNeese at the Box.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
-
Local speech therapists concerned CDC milestones could overlook early developmental delays
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
-
Baton Rouge locals show support for truckers' freedom convoy
-
Plants hard to find as landscapers prepare for the busy spring to...
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4