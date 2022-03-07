77°
LSU baseball falls to Baylor 9-6 in final game at Shriners Classic
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team goes 1 and 2 over the weekend at the Shriners Classic in Houston. The Tigers fall to Baylor 9 to 6 in game 3. LSU falls to 9 and 3 on the year.
On the mound the Tigers used 6 pitchers giving up 11 hits, and defensively the team had 5 errors. Jacob Berry would have the Tigers only homer in the 9th.
While it wasn't a clean weekend of baseball for LSU they will look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday against McNeese at the Box.
