79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball ends regular season with rubber match win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina - The LSU baseball team finished up the regular season with a win Saturday.
The Tigers hit three home runs and got another great performance from Anthony Eyanson on the mound en route to a 7-3 win.
With the victory, LSU wins a series on the road for just the second time this season. LSU finishes the regular season with a 42-13 overall record and a 19-11 mark in SEC play.
LSU has clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week. The Tigers will be either the No. 2 or the No. 3 seed at the single-elimination tournament.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships