LSU Baseball drops game one to Tennessee, 6-3

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

KNOXVILLE, TN - LSU Baseball loses the first game of their series against No. 4 Tennessee 6-3.

The Vol's first runs came in the bottom of the first inning when Billy Amick hit a two run home run to left field for an early lead.

LSU's only run came in the third inning with two on for Tommy White. White singled up the middle to send Michael Braswell III home to trail 2-1.

Things fell apart for the Tigers in the fifth inning when two runs scored from a fielding error and a wild pitch. Shortly after, the Vols take a 6-1 lead when Dylan Dreiling hits a solo home run to right field.

LSU would load the bases and score in the top of the ninth off of a Tommy White single and runners advancing on a wild pitch, but it wasn't enough to take down the Vols.

LSU and Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.