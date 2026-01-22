LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks at Rotary Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the 2026 season, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson spoke to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The Tigers are reigning national champions and open the 2026 season February 13 at home against Milwaukee.

LSU is holding scrimmages to the public three more times this week. The Tigers are on the field on Thursday 3 p.m., Friday at 3:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m.