LSU baseball closes out Texas trip with win over Sam Houston State
FRISCO, Texas - The LSU baseball team ended their Texas trip with a win over Sam Houston State Sunday.
Thanks to the 12-8 victory over the Bearkats, the Tigers go 4-0 in the Lone Star State and 3-0 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
LSU had 13 hits in the win, including a 3-for-5 day from Luis Hernandez. Ethan Frey and Steven Milam hit home runs for the Tigers and Derek Curiel reached base five times.
Chase Shores picked up the win on the mound, going five innings, allowing four runs, and striking out five.
LSU is now 11-1 this season. The Tigers return home this week and host North Dakota State on Tuesday.
