53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball bounces back, beating McNeese 6-3

2 hours 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 09 2022 Mar 9, 2022 March 09, 2022 10:12 PM March 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team bounces back after a rough weekend at the Shriners Classic beating McNeese 6-3. The Tigers were much improved defensively tonight after having 10 errors in Texas, LSU had zero against the Cowboys.

Sophomore Will Hellmers gets the win for the Tigers, that's his second of the year. Hellmers would throw three innings, allow one hit, zero earned runs with three strikeouts. 

Offensively LSU would be lead by Sophomore Jacob Berry who had two hits, three RBI's, and one home run. That's Berry's 6th homer of the year.

Trending News

The Tigers improve to 10-3 on the year, and will next face Bethune-Cookman in a weekend series starting Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days