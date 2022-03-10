LSU baseball bounces back, beating McNeese 6-3

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team bounces back after a rough weekend at the Shriners Classic beating McNeese 6-3. The Tigers were much improved defensively tonight after having 10 errors in Texas, LSU had zero against the Cowboys.

Sophomore Will Hellmers gets the win for the Tigers, that's his second of the year. Hellmers would throw three innings, allow one hit, zero earned runs with three strikeouts.

Offensively LSU would be lead by Sophomore Jacob Berry who had two hits, three RBI's, and one home run. That's Berry's 6th homer of the year.

The Tigers improve to 10-3 on the year, and will next face Bethune-Cookman in a weekend series starting Friday.