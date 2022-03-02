LSU baseball beats UNO 11-3 for 5th straight win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team wins their 5th game in a row, beating UNO 11 TO 3. The Tigers would hit two home runs. Jacob Berry with one in the 5th, and Cade Doughty with one in the 7th.

LSU would pitch 6 pitchers with Grant Taylor getting the win. Taylor would have 2 strikeouts with no runs in 2 innings. The Tigers will head to Houston next for the Shriners Classic.

The Tigers will face Oklahoma on Friday, number 1 ranked Texas on Saturday, and Baylor on Sunday.