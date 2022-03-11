69°
LSU baseball avoids Friday afternoon scare, edge Bethune-Cookman 8-7

1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 3:38 PM March 11, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Despite a 6 run 5th inning by Bethune-Cookman that put a scare into Alex Box Stadium on Friday afternoon, LSU slugged its way to an 8-7 win in comeback fashion.

After being down 6-2 in the 5th, Tigers responded with a four run 5th that included a Jacob Berry homerun, followed by a Dylan Crews homer the following inning. Cade Doughty also homered for LSU.

Starter Blake Money left the game in the 5th after suffering an apparent arm injury. His status is still to be determined.

