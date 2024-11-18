LSU announces primetime ESPN kickoff for final home game against Oklahoma Sooners

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game against Oklahoma will be an evening game on ESPN, the university announced Monday.

LSU-Oklahoma will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN in Death Valley on Nov. 30.

After a trio of losses to SEC opponents, LSU plays Vanderbilt this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.