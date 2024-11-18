74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU announces primetime ESPN kickoff for final home game against Oklahoma Sooners

3 hours 58 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 12:41 PM November 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game against Oklahoma will be an evening game on ESPN, the university announced Monday.

LSU-Oklahoma will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN in Death Valley on Nov. 30. 

After a trio of losses to SEC opponents, LSU plays Vanderbilt this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days