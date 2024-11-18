74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU announces primetime ESPN kickoff for final home game against Oklahoma Sooners
BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game against Oklahoma will be an evening game on ESPN, the university announced Monday.
LSU-Oklahoma will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN in Death Valley on Nov. 30.
After a trio of losses to SEC opponents, LSU plays Vanderbilt this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man
-
2 killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route
-
Bishop calling for community to end violence after 14-year-old dies in drive-by...
-
Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say